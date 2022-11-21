A campaign has been launched encouraging people to donate new pairs of socks to help rough sleepers in Hastings this festive season.

The ‘Put a Sock In It’ campaign supports charity Snowflake Trust, based in St Leonards, which provides hot evening meals for rough sleepers over the winter period, and facilitates referrals to council-provided temporary accommodation.

Led by local company Lets Do Business Group and the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, the aim is to help keep homeless people warm and dry this winter with new, thick socks.

Both organisations have installed donation boxes in their buildings so workers can help to make a difference to rough sleepers, but residents can also donate online.

