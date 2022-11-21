Edit Account-Sign Out
St Leonards charity's 'Put a Sock In It' campaign aims to help rough sleepers keep warm this Christmas

A campaign has been launched encouraging people to donate new pairs of socks to help rough sleepers in Hastings this festive season.

By Megan Baker
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 5:15pm

The ‘Put a Sock In It’ campaign supports charity Snowflake Trust, based in St Leonards, which provides hot evening meals for rough sleepers over the winter period, and facilitates referrals to council-provided temporary accommodation.

Led by local company Lets Do Business Group and the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, the aim is to help keep homeless people warm and dry this winter with new, thick socks.

Both organisations have installed donation boxes in their buildings so workers can help to make a difference to rough sleepers, but residents can also donate online.

Let’s Do Business Group and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce are leading a campaign which encourages people to donate new, thick pairs of socks to the Snowflake Trust to help local rough sleepers this festive season.

To contribute to the ‘Put a Sock In It’ campaign, you can donate to the Trust’s LocalGiving page, where 100 per cent of proceeds will help the charity continue to provide warm meals and practical support this winter and beyond.

St LeonardsHastings