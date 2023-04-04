A St Leonards woman said she feared a fire would spread to her house after a blaze broke out among reeds near her garden yesterday (Monday, April 3).

Mary Slater said the blaze ‘took hold so quickly’ she feared the ‘whole area was going to burn’.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the open, which took place near Glyne Gap and Bexhill Road at around 4.45pm.

Mary said: “The fire took hold so quickly and I honestly thought the whole area was going to burn. I was terrified the trees were going to catch fire and that it may even have spread over to our house.

The fire that happened on April 3. Picture by Mary Slater

"I live in Bexleigh Avenue. If the wind had been in a different direction, it could have been a very different story. I think it's a miracle that it wasn't so much worse, though it was bad enough.

“I saw the flames when I was in the garden and realised it was serious so I called the fire brigade, who got there as quickly as they could, but by time they arrived it was spreading rapidly.

"Access was difficult for them as they couldn't get their truck near to use water. From my window I could see a lone firefighter putting out the flames with a huge spade. He was very brave. It was upsetting thinking of the nesting reed warblers and reed buntings in the reeds, plus the other small creatures like dormice. It's heartbreaking to see the charred and burned out areas following the fire.

“I believe this is part of the Filsham Reedbed Nature Reserve, which is one of the largest reedbeds in the county. Its position within the Combe Haven SSSI wetland complex adds to its ecological importance on a regional scale. It forms part of an extensive band of varied semi-natural habitats which encircles the western edge of Hastings.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 4.43pm on April 3 to reports of a fire affecting an open space near Glyne Gap and Bexhill Road in St Leonards. Crews used two hose reel, wildfire beaters and flexi back packs to put the fire out.

“There were no casualties. We’re treating it as deliberate and informed police.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to support the fire service with a fire in the open at Combe Valley Country Park shortly after 5pm on Monday (April 3).

