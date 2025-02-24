A family-run funeral directors in St Leonards is marking 150 years this year.

Arthur C. Towner Ltd, based in Norman Road, was established in 1875 and has been owned by the same family for six generations.

It now has branches across Hastings and Rother.

Oliver Towner, the present managing director, is the sixth generation of 'Mr Towner' to be at the helm of the company and last year was appointed as a member of the National Executive Committee of SAIF (The National Society Of Allied And Independent Funeral Directors).

He said Arthur C. Towner Ltd has been listed in The Good Funeral Guide every year since the guide’s inception, cited as ‘one of the best in the country’.

Oliver said: “The key to our company's approach has always been about the personal touches. When I hear comments like 'you also looked after my Dad and his Dad before him', it reminds me how important it is to ensure our standards meet expectations.

“Families come to us because we're known for our flexibility with services and our upfront transparency when dealing with the death of a loved one. Our philosophy is to treat each funeral as the only funeral we are ever going to do, imagining what we would expect for our own loved one in terms of a funeral that reflects the life they have lived.

“It's an honour to take on the same responsibilities of care which have been adopted by my family for 150 years.”

At the end of 2024, Towners won a Funeral Services Award for ‘Sustainable Funeral Practices’ at Business Awards UK.

Oliver said: “People are getting more and more interested in an environmental send-off and I am hoping to put a lot more focus into the industry's approach to sustainability. It is a huge area and will impact everything we do. It is something I feel very passionately about supporting.”