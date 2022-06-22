St Leonards fatal collision: tributes paid

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened in The Green, St Leonards, just before 10am on Thursday last week (June 16).

Officers closed the road so emergency services could attend the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics carried out CPR on the pedestrian. The 72-year-old local man died at the scene, police said.

Scene of where a fatal collision happened between a vehicle and pedestrian, The Green, St Leonards, just before 10am on June 16.

Floral tributes have been left at the collision site and people paid their respects to the man on the Hastings Observer’s Facebook page.

Natalie Rose Stoodley said: “Happened right outside my home and was so sad to witness. We all tried to help until the ambulance came. Just want to send love to his family. And rest In peace to him.”

Holly Liles said: “So many children cross up there for school very worrying. Thinking of the man's family.”

Tracey Walker said: “This is right outside our old house, the amount of accidents we sorted out whilst living there and nothing was ever done about this awful junction, maybe now someone will listen.”

Scene of where a fatal collision happened between a vehicle and pedestrian, The Green, St Leonards, just before 10am on June 16.

Claire Smart said: “My thoughts are with their family and friends. It's a shame this has happened. It’s a very dangerous road to cross. They need to do something about it. I've many times nearly been knocked down from the Filsham Road side as it's a blind spot for drivers. It's a horrible junction.

"I cannot imagine how their family and friends are feeling right now. Sending lots of prayers.”

Pat Virciglio said: “My thoughts and prayers are with this person’s family and friends.”

Sergeant Kieran McDonald from Sussex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Scene of where a fatal collision happened between a vehicle and pedestrian, The Green, St Leonards, just before 10am on June 16.

“In particular, anyone who saw a black BMW travelling from the direction of Gillsmans Hill before turning into The Green in St Leonards is asked to report it.”

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and and ancillary offences, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to report it by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Alloway.