St Leonards Festival in pictures

The family friendly, alcohol free, event got underway at midday and carried on into the evening.

It opened with performances from local drumming groups, followed by stage performance by Christchurch School Choir, St Leonards Dance Troupe, local young talent Izzy Withers and many more.

This year saw the return of the Festival Parade, which saw local children displaying colourful carnival-themed headdresses they had created in workshops. The parade was led by stilt walkers.

The evening highlights included a performance by festival headliner – top reggae band Gabbidon and an illuminated spectacle by Spark.

Pictures here by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read? Hastings pub praised by top food critic Grace Dent.

Have you read? View pictures of Hastings railway’s smart new steam locomotive in action

1. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

2. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

3. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

4. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. St Leonards Festival 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales