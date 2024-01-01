A large piece of external cladding was blown off a high-rise block of flats in St Leonards during stormy weather yesterday morning (Sunday, December 31).

Firefighters attended the scene at Bevin Court, Stonehouse Drive just before 8.20am, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said.

Crews cordoned off the area after the external cladding fell from outside the second floor on to the ground.

Cllr Phil Scott, who is county councillor for the Hollington & Wishing Tree division, where the high-rise flats are located, said the incident could have been a ‘potential disaster’ if the cladding had fallen by the reception and entrance area, injuring someone.

He said: “I met with residents after Carol Prowse, from the Resident Action Group, contacted me and after some of the external cladding became unsafe and fell off the building at the front adjoining the car park.

"A substantial piece of the cladding came away and fell to the ground. Fortunately the cladding that fell was from the first and second floors and fell away from where anyone was passing close to the entrance area / reception areas but it could have been right in front of reception and been a potential disaster for someone.

“I also spoke with the senior East Sussex Fire and Rescue officer on duty and who attended with crews after being called to Bevin Court. The affected part of the building was cordoned off by the fire service.”

He added that officers from Southern Housing, which manages the building, also attended the scene.

Cllr Scott said the fire service was unable to make contact with Hastings Borough Council’s (HBC) building control department, despite several attempts following the incident.

He said he has written to the borough council’s chief executive, Jane Hartnell, expressing his concerns.

Cllr Scott, who is an East Sussex Fire Authority member, said: “I was there at the request of the Resident Action Group, who were clearly worried about the impact of the unstable cladding material and wanted me to offer some support to them, which I did.

“I am extremely concerned that no one seemed to be on call from HBC Building Control. The weather warnings were out there and processes and resources, including people were activated by both ESFRS and Southern Housing during high winds, hail and also heavy rainfall.”

Hastings Borough Council and Southern Housing have been approached for comment.

1 . bevin court 3.jpg Damage caused to Bevin Court following stormy weather on December 31, 2023 Photo: Cllr Phil Scott

