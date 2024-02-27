East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said several properties were affected by the incident, which happened in Caves Road just before 4am yesterday (Monday, February 26).

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called at 3.55am on February 26, 2024 to reports of a landslip affecting properties in Caves Road, St Leonards. Occupants were evacuated and crews liaised with building control to assess the affected properties.

“Police, local building inspector and local authority were also in attendance and the incident was handed over to Hastings Borough Council.”

It is not the first time the street has been closed off.

In January last year the bomb disposal team was called to Caves Road.

Residents in the street had to be evacuated. Police closed the road off from Filsham Road to Grosvenor Crescent after the discovery was made.

A number of garages were also cordoned off by police as they investigated.

Monday’s landslip in Caves Road took place a few days after another landslip happened elsewhere in the town.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the landslip affecting Caves Mews, Caves Road, which happened during the early hours of Monday, February 26. Council officers have been on site with structural engineers and the emergency services to assess the situation.

“The area has been secured and all residents are safe. Those who have sadly been affected by the landslip, in properties 5, 6 and 7, have been offered alternative temporary accommodation.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and a council emergency response team has been meeting regularly to monitor the incident. The council’s responsibility in these matters is to protect the safety of residents. Because the council does not own the land, we have been liaising with the property owner affected, who in turn is in touch with their insurance company.”

