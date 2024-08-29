Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes in a part of St Leonards have been left without electricity since yesterday (Wednesday, August 28) following a power cut.

The fault, which has affected two postcode areas in the Hollington area, was first reported just after 5.35pm yesterday.

Part of the road by the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road has been dug up, as UK Power Networks said engineers have arrived on site and are carrying out investigations into the fault.

Following the reporting of the power cut, UK Power Networks said: “A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area, we may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs.

The power cut was first reported on the evening of August 28, 2024. Picture: Daniel Burton

“We became aware of a power cut at 5.36pm. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.”

According to UK Power Networks, more than 20 homes have been affected and full power is expected to be restored to all affected customers by 5pm today (Thursday, August 29).

It is the third time this year that the same area of St Leonards has been affected by a power cut.

In early March, scores of residents in Hollington were left without electricity. The fault affected the area on March 3 and 4.

UK Power Networks had to dig up part of the road by the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road in order to fix an underground cable.

Temporary traffic lights were also put in place as part of the road was shut to traffic.

Less than a fortnight later on the night of March 13, scores of St Leonards residents were again left without electricity due to a similar power cut. due to a power cut.

UK Power Networks said it affected the TN37 7 and TN38 9 postcode areas and the problem was first reported just before 11.40pm.

Engineers had to dig up the road to carry out repairs after the company said a fault on an underground electricity cable caused the power cut.

According to the company, more than 30 properties were affected.

UK Power Networks has been approached for a comment.