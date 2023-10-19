A major clean-up operation is continuing today in the Bulverhythe area of St Leonards following a sewage leak yesterday (Wednesday, October 18).

Southern Water said the company has located the cause of the burst and repair work is under way.

The incident happened just before 9am yesterday when a sewer burst in a field next to Amsterdam Way.

The subsequent flooding affected industrial units in the Bridgeway Industrial Estate.

Stephen Knight, who is the freeholder of some of the land where several businesses in the area area are located, said the incident started around 8.50am and added sewage started running into some of the industrial units.

This afternoon, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are continuing to work around the clock to repair the burst sewer near Amsterdam Way in Bulverhythe, St Leonards.

“A fleet of tankers is continuing to manage flows of wastewater from the site and take it away to our Galley Hill Pumping Station and our treatment works in Hastings so it can be fully treated.

“This has allowed the team on site to excavate the pipe and find the broken section that needs to be repaired. Our customer team is working in the area to help people whose homes and businesses have been affected. Our traffic management has been stood down today, but may be brought back in later if needed.”

In a similar incident, a burst sewer affected the Bulverhythe area of St Leonards earlier this month, causing a major leak.

More than 40 tankers were sent to the area, together with hydraulic pumps as a clean-up operation got under way on October 1. Tankers also arrived at the Old Bathing Pool site the following day.

A major sewage leak also affected Bulverhythe in February this year.

Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on February 3. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Southern Water said the burst on October 1 was discovered while the company was carrying out major works in the Bulverhythe area, which the company said are an attempt to stop the main pipe from bursting, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way.

This pipe has suffered several bursts since 2016, Southern Water said.

Southern Water said it is planning to put flows into another sewer, which it said will reduce the risk of further bursts and flooding with the main sewer.

A spokesperson said: “Over the past few months, we’ve been looking to find a solution to the ongoing problems with the main sewer, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way. We’re therefore planning to put flows into another sewer, which will reduce the risk of further bursts and flooding. This is a complicated project where we will be working in several locations at once.”

