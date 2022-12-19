A self-confessed petrolhead has followed in his partner’s footsteps after winning a dream car with online competition firm BOTB (Best of the Best).

Simon Irwin will be hitting the road in a new Ford Mustang Mach-1 worth £65,000, nearly five years after his partner Donia Pankhurst won a new Audi RS4 Avant worth £62,000.

Simon, who lives in St Leonards, discovered his prize also included £40,000 in the boot of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 57-year-old was surprised by BOTB’s Christian Williams who turned up on his doorstep to tell him he was this week’s Dream Car Competition winner.

Simon Irwin with Christian Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: “You cannot believe lightning is going to strike twice in the same place and it really has.

“I was obviously delighted when my partner won her car, but I was still yearning to win myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously owned an older version of the Mach-1, Simon said he is a true petrolhead and added he was overwhelmed to have won the 454bhp, 5-litre American beauty.

He said: “Many years ago, when I was in my 20s, I had a Mach-1 Mustang 1969 and it did eight miles to the gallon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donia Pankhurst with Christian Williams

“Years later I am here with the latest generation of the Mach-1 and I just cannot believe it. This car is a lot more practical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to sell cars - Volkswagens and Audis - as a trainee salesman. I like watching programmes about cars being restored, I go to motor shows, and I follow performance cars in general.”

Simon, who is currently on a career break, is planning to use some of his cash prize to fund a trip to Majorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are sporty people and it is a really good place for running, swimming and cycling. We might also use the money on the general upkeep of the house.”

BOTB said it hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have won Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £48m worth of cars so far.