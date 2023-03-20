Workers are leaving a St Leonards office block as the building will soon be converted into more than 80 flats.

Almost two years ago, developers submitted plans to turn Ocean House, at 87-89 London Road, from offices into residential flats.

The application was to convert 11 floors into 72 flats, which would be made up of 31 one-bedroom flats and 41 two-bedroom apartments.

In the application by Wynbay Limited, office space would be retained on the ground and first floors.

Ocean House in St Leonards

Council planners gave the scheme the go-ahead in May 2021.

In July that year the same developers submitted a separate application to convert Ocean House into 83 flats, of which 38 will be one-bedroom ones and the remaining 45, two-bedroom.

In September 2021, Hastings Borough Council gave the green light for the development to go ahead.

At the end of January this year, developers from Wynbay Limited submitted an application for external alterations to Ocean House, which will include replacement of windows on the ground and 12th floors, refurbishment of other windows where needed, creation of new window openings and the removal of the secondary ground-floor entrance.

The application, which was given planning permission by the bough council last week, also includes the replacement of gates attached to the building and the refurbishment of the existing security grilles and balustrades.

The county council said it currently leases several floors of office space at Ocean House and that staff will be leaving the building before the end of this month.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Ocean House is not owned by the county council. The council leases several floors within the building.