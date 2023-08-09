St Leonards-on-Sea resident is taking on her 10th Aspire Channel Swim

Jackie Sear, who lives in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings, is taking on her 10th Aspire Channel Swim, swimming 22 miles over 12 weeks to raise funds for the charity Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury. The challenge runs from 18th September to 11th December and is free for anyone of any age or swimming ability to sign up to at www.aspirechannelswim.co.uk.

Jackie says: “I didn’t learn to swim until I was 41. Long story short; I was thrown in the sea when I was 11 but I couldn’t swim. The uncle who threw me in the sea along with another friend did not know that I couldn’t swim and that I was terrified of the water. I was mortified and absolutely terrified by this experience and that was that for 30 years.

“Then in 1998, a very good friend was horrified when, knowing I was sporty, learned that I could not swim. She was a qualified diving instructor and I learned to get water confident at her diving club. Roll forward to 2014. I had taken early retirement and swum a bit but knew I needed to improve and so I had 1-2-1 lessons with a great teacher at Summerfields Leisure Centre. She has gradually turned me in to a swimmer.

“I did my first Aspire Channel Swim in 2015. That first year I found it extremely hard to complete the challenge in the 12 weeks and I finished on the last day. Each year I have tried to do better. I have done it every year since because I love doing the challenge and I like to have a target or to aim for. I also want to see if I can improve or, at my age, sustain the levels I have achieved. I like to push myself but, at the same time, I sometimes just think about other things, to clear my head. I know swimming is good for my body and it really keeps me in shape.

Jackie standing in Summerfields Leisure Centre swimming pool

“Swimming has a lot of benefits for me. I have always been sporty. I always joke that if I keep trying different sports I will find one I am good at! I did gain some weight when I stopped work, so when I started losing it, swimming helped me to sustain the weight loss and help keep me in shape.

“I like the thought that I am clocking up lengths for a great distance in the security of a swimming pool. I also like the thought that the very small amount of money that I raise goes towards helping someone with a spinal cord injury maybe move to an adapted property or help manage their injury in some way. Every little helps.

“The Aspire Channel Swim keeps me fit, helps to sustain my strength and when I swim I know I’m doing a little bit to help other people.”