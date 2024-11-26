St Leonards: One person treated by paramedics as fire breaks out in house
One person was treated by paramedics after a fire broke out in a house in St Leonards.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in Battle Road.
The blaze broke out on Saturday evening (November 23).
Three fire engines were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called on November 23 at 5.52pm to reports of a kitchen fire at a domestic property on Battle Road, St Leonards.
“Three fire engines were in attendance from Hastings Bohemia Road, Hastings The Ridge and Bexhill.
“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“One casualty was handed over to the care of the ambulance service.”
