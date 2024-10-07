Babilicious was based in Azur on St Leonards seafront, which shut its doors in January after 16 years due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

Barbara Brett, from Babilicious, said she was ‘gutted’ over the venue’s closure.

She said she has been told by Sea Change that it is unable to accommodate her business within the former Azur premises and added she has gone to the council to ask for planning permission to relocate without success.

Barbara said: “Unfortunately at this moment in time there is nowhere else I can viably open. It’s really frustrating.

“My next step is to try and find somewhere where I can open. I do not want to be in Hastings and there are enough coffee shops in St Leonards on the seafront from Goat’s Ledge further down. I want to be down St Leonards between the car park in Marina or somewhere down towards the old bathing pool site.

“But every time I try to go to the council to ask for planning permission, they tell me I can’t. So at the moment I’m in a Catch 22 situation.

“I still got people approaching me in the street, as well as telephone calls and emails asking when I’m going to open again.”

Indra Alison, one of Barbara’s regular customers, set up an petition calling for the café to be reopened following its closure in January.

She said almost 800 people signed her petition.

Indra said: “There are plenty of places they could offer Barbara. There were a lot of community activities that went on in the café and the council seems to have disregarded this fact.”

At the time Indra launched her petition early this year, she said: Babilicious was more than just a building; it was a sanctuary, a beacon of joy and camaraderie for everyone, regardless of their origins. It was filled with laughter and life, with people living their best lives. The closure has left an irreplaceable void in our lives.”

Azur, which incorporated Teddy's Cocktail Bar and Grill, was a popular choice for wedding celebrations, birthday parties and anniversaries.

Since Azur’s closure, 11 potential operators have expressed an interest in taking over the running of the seafront venue.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The council’s Estates Team has been in contact with the owner about the relocation of the café and we are awaiting confirmation from them on the exact location they propose, so we can fully consider this.”

A Sea Change Sussex spokesperson said: “We’re working with Hastings Borough Council to resolve problems with the drainage and power at the Marina Pavilion, and this is moving ahead, although it’s taking longer than we’d initially hoped to resolve.

“While this essential maintenance work is under way, unfortunately it’s simply not possible for us to let any space within the building, even a small area on a temporary basis.

“As for the facility’s longer-term future, we’ve received a good deal of interest and we’re still showing people around and considering proposals. We’ve made no decisions as yet while the maintenance work is under way and remain fully open minded.

“We’ve certainly not rejected a proposal from the Babilicious café or any other occupiers at this point, nor ruled out the option of offering the facility to multiple operators.”

1 . L-R: Indra Alison and Barbara Brett pictured on October 4 in Grand Parade, St Leonards. L-R: Indra Alison and Barbara Brett pictured on October 4 in Grand Parade, St Leonards. Photo: staff

2 . Barbara Brett outside Babilicious on St Leonards seafront in February 2024. Barbara Brett outside Babilicious on St Leonards seafront in February 2024. Photo: Staff

3 . Barbara Brett and some of her customers outside Babilicious on St Leonards seafront in February 2024. Barbara Brett and some of her customers outside Babilicious on St Leonards seafront in February 2024. Photo: Staff