St Leonards: Power cut hits hundreds of homes

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Feb 2025, 09:53 BST
Hundreds of homes in St Leonards lost their electricity supply in a power cut during the weekend.

UK Power Networks, which manages the network, said more than 770 households were affected on Saturday evening (February 1).

Affected residents had no power for more than an hour before their supply was restored.

The company said the power cut was caused by a fault on an underground cable and sent engineers to repair it.

A power cut hit parts of St Leonards

A spokesperson for the company said: “UK Power Networks’ engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power to 773 customers in the Tower Road area of St Leonards on Saturday (February 1).

“Following a fault on an underground cable at 8.48pm, all supplies were restored in an hour by 9.49pm. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

