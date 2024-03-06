The fault affected the Hollington area on Sunday (March 3) and Monday (March 4).

UK Power Networks had to dig up part of the road by the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road in order to fix an underground cable.

Temporary traffic lights were also put in place as part of the road was shut to traffic.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers have completed repairs to an underground cable in the Hollington area of St Leonards.

“This interrupted supplies to 35 properties between 12.44am and 12.30pm on Sunday (March 3) and to safely work on the equipment we needed to turn off supplies to 54 customers between 11.45pm and 3.10am on Monday (March 4).

“We are returning the work area to normal and will remove the temporary traffic lights as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

1 . IMG_9910.jpg Residents in the Hollington area of St Leonards experienced a power cut on Sunday. Picture: Daniel Burton Photo: Daniel Burton

2 . IMG_9908.jpg Residents in the Hollington area of St Leonards experienced a power cut on Sunday. Picture: Daniel Burton Photo: Daniel Burton

3 . IMG_9907.jpg Residents in the Hollington area of St Leonards experienced a power cut on Sunday. Picture: Daniel Burton Photo: Daniel Burton