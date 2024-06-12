St Leonards pub has new landlords and longer opening times

The pub, at Caves Road, close to the seafront at St Leonards, had previously been closed on Mondays and Tuesday and was known more as a music venue putting on paid events.

Now JJ and Paulina Wintle, who have taken over the pub, promise the doors will be open seven days a week.

JJ explained: “I have been running pubs for a long time and we have been looking to move to the coast and this was an opportunity we could not resist. We really love St Leonards.

"Our plans are to make it a proper pub. We will be opening from 12 – 9 on Monday and Tuesday and of business picks up we’ll be opening to 11pm. I feel it is very important that we can open seven days a week for the local community. Sundays we will close at six so I can spend some time with my wife and our dog.

“We will be doing happy days on Mondays and Tuesday with real ale and Fosters at £3.50 a pint. After the Euros we will be introducing a card where pensioners, teachers and NHS workers get ten percent off.

"Dogs are welcome throughout the pub. Our dog Jarvis is the chairman of the Marina Fountain and welcomes other dogs.

“We have some simple food on including a few pizzas and a regular pizza of the month, a good burger, a regular seasonal salad and some good sandwiches.

"There will be food offers, so when you order a sandwich at lunchtimes you will get a free soft drink. We want to run a good quiz and once a month donate money from that to a local charity, of which we are still looking for suggestions.

"We plan to get a dartboard, so there is a proper traditional pub game in here. We don’t plan to turn it into a sports bar. We want to have it as a place where people can come, have a beer and a chat or be able to sit quietly on their own in a corner.

"We will be showing some free to air TV, including the Euros and Glastonbury so people can see the headline acts. We won’t be doing much live music but we will have it occasionally and plan to have an open mic night once a month.

With real ales, we aim to keep it as local as possible. We have Longman Long Blonde on at the moment. That will be our regular beer on tap joined by beers from other Sussex and Kent breweries. Our aim is to get a third ale tap in in September or October.

1 . New landlords of The Marina Fountain in St Leonards. JJ and Paulina Wintle. New landlords of The Marina Fountain in St Leonards. JJ and Paulina Wintle. Photo: staff

2 . New landlords of The Marina Fountain in St Leonards. JJ and Paulina Wintle plus Jarvis the dog. New landlords of The Marina Fountain in St Leonards. JJ and Paulina Wintle plus Jarvis the dog. Photo: staff

3 . Long Man Long Blonde Long Man Long Blonde Photo: supplied