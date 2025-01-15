A St Leonards pub has come under new management.

John Connolly, the new landlord of The Comet, in Harley Shute Road, lives in Bexhill and added that he has ‘big plans’ for the pub.

He used to run a pub in Rottingdean and said he heard that The Comet had become available to take over via a friend.

John said: “I've been running pubs for touching on 40 years. A good proportion of them were in London. We've decided to get a bit closer to home. The Comet is a pub that we've known for such a long time, when we originally moved down here.

“We've got big plans, a lot of plans. I had the Black Horse in Rottingdean for a small period of time. It just didn't have what I was looking for.

“The Comet came my way via a friend, who works for Shepherd Neame. It all happened rather fast, just before Christmas, but the initial offer was made shortly before.

“It's a great site and it's got a great deal of potential. We're looking forward to the next few months very much. We really think the pub needs a locally-sourced menu. We call it the farmhouse menu. Most of the ingredients are sourced locally. We also start with Sunday lunches, Sunday roasts this Sunday.

“I think that's definitely going to make a mark on what we're offering here. I don't think the pub's done food for quite a while.

We seem to be a little bit on our lonesome, in Harley Shute Road in this particular part. There's no great competition on this stretch of road. We feel that they'll go down very well.

“The pub is dog friendly as well, and children friendly. It's historically been a family venue, and really that's what we want to grab back again, a local family pub near the sea.

“Our website should be up and running by the end of the week. We're all over Facebook at the moment. I would recommend booking, especially at the weekend, at the moment in time, to avoid disappointment.”

1 . The Comet pub in Harley Shute Rd, St Leonards, is under new management. Pictured: Landlord John Connolly with pub manager Sara Foley. The Comet pub in Harley Shute Rd, St Leonards, is under new management. Pictured: Landlord John Connolly with pub manager Sara Foley. Photo: Staff

