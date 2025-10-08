Motorists have had their say on the newly-opened Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards after it was claimed it has a 'design flaw'.

Readers took to the Observer's Facebook page to air their comments after John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said some motorists were 'dangerously reversing into oncoming traffic' due to a 'design flaw' in the road.

He called on the county council to take action and said drivers were 'regularly misunderstanding the left filter from Whitworth Road onto the A21'.

He said: “This is meant to be a give way turn with no need to wait on traffic lights, but the layout means many cars are stopping to wait for a green light that's only there to control right-turns. And I've witnessed some drivers dangerously reversing into oncoming traffic to get back to a point where they can see these lights."

The Queensway Gateway Road opened on September 30 2025. Looking towards Whitworth Road.

However, Josh Miller said: “I think it’s just people not using common sense. If you can’t figure out that a give way with markings on the road is a give way then perhaps you should not be on the road. Dead simple.”

Paul Cooper added: “It really isn't that bad. It's obvious how that works. Honestly, some people really shouldn't be driving.”

Chrissie Allen said: “Don’t they teach people who are learning to drive how to read the roads?”

Murray Greenhill said: “The road markings are very clear. Maybe driving standards should be questioned rather than highly experienced engineers and consultants.”

Alex Fairweather said: “It's deliberately designed like this to keep traffic flowing. And it works fine when people know how to drive.”

However, Robert Sweetman said: “They should have made Junction Road open to one-way traffic from The Ridge down to the new junction. This would stop people using Maplehurst Road and keep things moving. Instead we have a wasted wide road for very few cyclists.”

And Amy Dougherty said: “Bad driving/awareness/not reading road markings or not, this junction is causing confusion and will cause accidents. I thought road planning was designed to prevent this, not cause it.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “A sign advising motorists that the left-hand turn filter lane is not controlled by the traffic signals will be installed and we will continue to monitor the situation. Directional signs will also be installed over the next few weeks.

“As is usual with all new road schemes, we are carrying out a period of monitoring including road safety checks to ensure the traffic is flowing smoothly. Any issues picked up during this period will be addressed.”

The county council said the new junction includes adaptive traffic signals designed to adjust signal timings based on traffic conditions.

The opening of the Queensway Gateway Road was due to be completed in November 2016.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

The final section of the long-delayed Queensway Gateway Road finally opened to traffic on September 30.