Motorists are 'dangerously reversing into oncoming traffic' due to a 'design flaw' in the newly-opened Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards, it has been claimed.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said he has witnessed some drivers undertaking the manoeuvre, and is now calling on the county council to take action.

He said: “It's not uncommon for schemes like this to have teething troubles, but right now we are seeing drivers regularly misunderstanding the left filter from Whitworth Road onto the A21.

“This is meant to be a give way turn with no need to wait on traffic lights, but the layout means many cars are stopping to wait for a green light that's only there to control right-turns. And I've witnessed some drivers dangerously reversing into oncoming traffic to get back to a point where they can see these lights.

“Some might say it takes a while to get used to new arrangements, but road designs should be intuitive, they shouldn't need explaining or have to be learned.

“What we need to know is what the council plans to do to rectify this design flaw.

“And it will also be interesting to see how long it will take East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to update or install around a dozen or so direction signs that are necessary around the area to let drivers know about the new routes.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “A sign advising motorists that the left-hand turn filter lane is not controlled by the traffic signals will be installed in the next week and we will continue to monitor the situation. Directional signs will also be installed over the next few weeks.

“As is usual with all new road schemes, we are carrying out a period of monitoring including road safety checks to ensure the traffic is flowing smoothly. Any issues picked up during this period will be addressed.”

The county council said the new junction includes adaptive traffic signals designed to adjust signal timings based on traffic conditions.

The opening of the Queensway Gateway Road was due to be completed in November 2016.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Then East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

It was then delayed again until September.

The latest delay was caused by work to relocate a water main.

In June Lucy Powell, the then Leader of the House of Commons, branded the Queensway Gateway Road the ‘road to nowhere’.

She made the remarks after the issue was raised in Parliament by Hastings MP Helena Dollimore who said businesses had lost ‘millions’ due to the final stage of the project being delayed.

The final section of the long-delayed Queensway Gateway Road finally opened to traffic on September 30.