A long-awaited road project in St Leonards remains unfinished – almost seven years after its intended completion date.

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016 but since then has been beset by a series of delays at various stages.

Last year, work was ongoing to design and approve a traffic-light controlled junction, which would complete the Queensway Gateway Road’s connection to the A21 in Sedlescombe Road North.

That section was expected to be completed last autumn but the project was delayed further, which Sea Change Sussex said was due to added information coming to light which caused its management team ‘serious concerns’ about the project’s funding.

The majority of the road was completed in March 2019 with only the final section, connecting it to Sedlescombe Road North, now remaining unfinished.

Sea Change Sussex and East Sussex County Council said they are currently in discussions about a solution to complete the road, with the former saying the talks are ‘progressing well’.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The council remains committed to seeing the completion of the Queensway Gateway Road project with the construction of the final connection between the road and the A21. We have recently held constructive conversations and will continue to follow these through with Sea Change Sussex to find a resolution to issues around the project’s progress and funding.”

A Sea Change Sussex spokesperson said: “The majority of the Queensway Gateway Road has been developed, and discussions with East Sussex County Council over the contract for its completion are now progressing well.

“We’re working on the final details of the works needed to connect the new road to the A21 with a signalised junction, which will enable it to function as a full through route, following requests from the council and National Highways for amendments to a few minor items. Once these amendments are finalised and a funding agreement is in place, we’ll start the remaining works, which should take a relatively short period of time.”

The spokesperson added that Sea Change Sussex was keen to complete the road ‘as soon as possible’ and added it was working to conclude an agreement with the county council as swiftly as it can.

1 . The uncompleted Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards pictured on August 23 2023. The uncompleted Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards pictured on August 23 2023. Photo: staff

