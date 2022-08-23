St Leonards restaurateur with a 'cheery smile and generous nature' dies aged 75

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Forte, the oldest brother of the Forte family, started Forte’s Pizzeria, at 2 Eversfield Place, celebrating 50 years in business in 2015.

His family said he died peacefully aged 75 at the family home in Monforte, Italy on August 12.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David’s niece, Sandra Forte, paid tribute to her late uncle.

David, left, with his brothers Mario and Tony a few years ago while on a hike in the mountains in Italy

She said: “David emigrated to England in 1961 starting his life here with family in Tynemouth.

"When his parents and brothers were able to join him a couple of years later they soon moved to St Leonards in 1965.

"Typical of an Italian boy/man, the international language of football saw him quickly integrate and form life-long friendships in England where he was at last delighted to be able to watch top league matches, something he only ever dreamed of.

"He managed a local Saturday pub football team in his 30s with his brothers and even in his last months he was never happier than when discussing last night's results and how a player performed.”

David and his family set up Forte’s Pizzeria 57 years ago after moving to St Leonards.

Sandra said: "Locally he became extremely well-known in his role as head of the family business in St Leonards. His welcoming cheery smile, generous nature and love of a good chat saw people return time and again to the pizzeria with many customers soon becoming friends and, as is the Italian way, thought of as part of the family.

“Although the home town from 1967 was Eastbourne, David still did the daily trip to the St Leonards business for many years.

"Even when he retired a few years ago, he could still be found making regular pizza deliveries for the pizzeria up to 2019 where online reviews often commented on him being the most polite and friendly delivery driver ever.