St Leonards schoolgirl shares why she is proud to be a Brownie this Disability Pride Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A seven-year-old girl with significant sight loss is proving Girlguiding’s pledge to empower all girls to know they can do anything.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To coincide with Disability Pride Month, which runs throughout July, Beatrix Clark is sharing the positive impact that Girlguiding - the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to girls - has had on her.

Beatrix, who is registered blind, was born with several rare conditions which severely impair her sight, including aniridia which means she is missing the iris in both eyes. She also has nystagmus which makes her eyes move involuntarily. Beatrix says she has “special wobbly black eyes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet her complex range of conditions has not been a barrier to her involvement in Girlguiding.

Beatrix Clark

“Girlguiding is really good for Beatrix and she absolutely loves going,” said her mum, Loren Clark, from St Leonards in Hastings. “Girlguiding is all about empowering girls to achieve their potential and Beatrix is the embodiment of that. She is such an inspirational little girl who takes everything in her stride and teaches us all so much about strength and resilience.

“She doesn’t let it stop her doing anything she wants to do, especially when it comes to Brownies. She just wants to be doing the same as everybody else.”

Proud mum Loren likens the quality of Beatrix’s eyesight as being like an “unfocused camera”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her vision gets worse in bright and glaring conditions which means she has to wear special sunglasses whenever she goes outside. She also uses a white stick which she calls her “candy cane” in unfamiliar surroundings, and is learning braille at school.

Beatrix joined 13th St Leonards Brownies (for girls aged seven to ten) in April this year, and before that went to her local Rainbows unit (for girls aged four to seven).

Beatrix said: “I like Brownies because you get to play and do fun activities together, and make lots of friends. We go on lots of fun trips and adventures, and I like the Brownie song we sing.”

For Loren, it was important to find an after-school club that would work for Beatrix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beatrix throws herself into her weekly Brownies sessions which is so lovely to see”, added Loren. “It is the only extra-curricular activity she does and we thought long and hard about which ones would be suitable for her. Girlguiding is brilliant because it is all about having fun in a positive environment and there’s no pressure.

“Going has definitely helped her confidence. She knows she can ask for help when she needs it.”

Volunteer leaders at Beatrix’s Rainbows and Brownies units both made a number of adaptations to accommodate her needs.

“Everyone has been so brilliant at making attending Girlguiding as easy as possible for Beatrix,” said Loren, who shares information about Beatrix’s conditions, via her @black_eyed_beatrix Instagram account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other girls always make sure there is nothing on the floor for her to trip over. While the leaders are fantastic at enlarging any colouring activities for Beatrix, printing her name on her peg in big letters, providing her with an enlarged version of the badge book and she was even given special large plasters when she attended a Rainbow first aid course.”

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, with around 385,000 members.

Disability Pride Month takes place every July and is an opportunity to raise awareness of disabilities, start positive conversations and celebrate the diversity and differences of the disabled community.

Girlguiding strives to be a place where everyone is welcome, is free to be themselves, and has an equal sense of belonging – whoever they are and wherever they’re from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage parents of disabled daughters to give Girlguiding a go,” said Loren. “Beatrix comes out with the biggest smile on her face every week and she is so proud to be able to call herself a Brownie.”

For more information about Girlguiding, including flexible volunteering options, visit girlguiding.org.uk