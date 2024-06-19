Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seafront toilets in St Leonards have reopened, the council confirmed today (Wednesday, June 19).

Calls were recently made to get the toilets on Marina, which are attached to the former Azur restaurant, reopened after being been shut to the public for several months.

They are heavily used as they are located by a part of the beach that is popular with swimmers with a lifeguard station there.

A sign was placed outside by Hastings Borough Council saying the public conveniences were temporarily closed for repair.

Marina toilets were closed for several months on St Leonards seafront.

Cllr Tony Collins, Green councillor for Central St Leonards at Hastings Borough Council, said he asked the council to provide portable toilets while the facility was closed.

He added that the authority was first made aware of the problem in late March.

Cllr Collins said there was a serious blockage within the sewer system attached to the Azur restaurant and that the leaseholder was advised to have work carried out.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said today that the toilets reopened to the public on Saturday, June 1.

Azur, based at Marina Pavilion, closed in January this year, having operated since 2008.

Over the previous year before it closed, a question mark hung over the venue’s future due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.