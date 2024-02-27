Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helenswood Sports Centre, which is based within Ark Alexandra’s Helenswood site on The Ridge, is shutting to make way for more classroom space.

Freedom Leisure, which runs the centre, recently sent out notification to all its customers.

In the notice that was sent out, the company said: “From April 1, 2024, the sports centre will be handed back to Ark Alexandra Academy for their sole use during weekdays which means that the centre will no longer be open for community use during the day however, the main sports hall on the ground floor and outdoor netball courts will continue to be available for private hire for sporting and local community activities on weekday evenings and weekends but the gym will have to close completely and studio classes will no longer run.

Ark Alexandra Academy, Helenswood Campus, The Ridge, St Leonards.

“Freedom Leisure has successfully managed the facility on behalf of the school since 2003 but following extensive consultation with senior Ark Alexandra Academy leaders and the county council there is an increasing need for expansion due to the increase in pupil numbers and requirements to provide additional sports and learning spaces for the students attending the school during the school day.

“The school will be transforming some areas of the centre back to classrooms to provide better facilities for the students but this will be during the summer holidays to avoid too much disruption to the school day.”

Lorraine Clarke OBE, Ark Alexandra's regional director, said: “As the sports club at our Helenswood site closes its doors, it opens a whole new world of opportunities for our students.

“The school plans to convert some of the space into classrooms, so our students don't have to learn in mobile units, while other areas will be used for sports. From September 2024, students will be able to engage in various physical activities with the new facilities, enhancing their overall health and wellbeing.

“The local sports groups and the community will also benefit from the new facilities when accessing them outside school hours.

“I want to thank the Helenswood Leisure Centre and Freedom Leisure team for their positive partnership. We will all work closely to ensure a smooth handover and transition over the coming months.”

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s area manager, said: “We have been delighted to serve the local community and support their health and wellbeing for many years however the need to enhance and increase the space for children’s learning is clearly evident.