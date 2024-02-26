St Leonards suffers second landslip in matter of days

The landslip occurred at Caves Road in the town and is not the first time that there has been a landslip in the area.
Residents faced having to leave their homes on February 21 after a landslip in Old Roar Gill and residents affected by the landslide asked for urgent talks with Hastings Borough Council to prevent more land being lost and homes damaged.
Hastings Borough Council said at the time: “In these circumstances, residents would have to find alternative accommodation until the property is safe for the order to be lifted. If residents are unable to find alternative accommodation, the council will seek to provide this.”