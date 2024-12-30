The proposals were first revealed more than three years ago in November 2021.

Proposals include new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

At the time, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

“The redevelopment will seek to deliver on the key objectives identified in the Local Plan to provide a mix of housing, leisure and commercial uses and to attract residents and visitors alike,” the spokesperson said.

The council entered into a Development Agreement with West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) in October 2021. WMSLL is a joint venture company between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties.

The council has now given an update regarding the proposals.

The authority said a public consultation will soon be launched before a full planning application is submitted.

A spokesperson said: “West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) are delighted to be able to confirm that they have now obtained Environment Agency approval and completed their technical survey work. WMSLL are looking forward to commencing a full programme of public consultation over the next few months. Following this WMSLL will be finalising their development proposals for the site and submitting a planning application.”

The development agreement includes proposals for new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway, in a development that will be designed to recognise the challenges of climate change and the council’s policy to make Hastings carbon neutral by 2030, the authority said.

When the plans were unveiled, a County Gate Properties and Generator Group spokesperson said that the work would take up to 10 months to complete.

