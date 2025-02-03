It comes following a recent exhibition and workshop event held by three organisations on January 25.

The event hosted by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS), West St Leonards Community Team and Hastings Urban Design Group, invited people to give their views on current development plans for the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina in St Leonards.

This week, Bryan Fisher, speaking on behalf of the three groups, said: “Just over 70 per cent of comments were seeking a leisure/tourism-based approach on the eastern end of the site, which adjoins the seafront, with a strong demand for a pool, especially a tidal pool.

“There was also a strong emphasis upon any housing being sited on the western end (the old car wash site and the old Stamco site the other side of Cinque Ports Way).

“The design concepts and plans on display from the various contributors wanted any high-rise buildings to be of an iconic design to demonstrate the regeneration and attractiveness of West St Leonards.”

Some of the other ideas residents suggested for the site include establishing bee orchids there, a bandstand for concerts and a putting green, food stalls and open air theatre, a live music area, tennis courts, a seaside sauna and ensuring any development of the site includes provision for raising the sea defences to protect it from flooding.

Mr Fisher added: “The exhibition had an unexpected bonus in that it led to the resurrection of an organisation that campaigned against bad development of the Old Bathing Pool site over 10 years ago - the West Marina Partnership (WMP). The representatives met and agreed to use the WMP as an umbrella organisation for communities and borough-wide organisations to channel their desire for a development that best uses this last seafront open green space, with a focus upon leisure/tourism first, housing second.

“In the next few weeks the WMP will be contacting the communities and organisations that previously offered their support, looking once again to represent them to get the best result from Hastings Borough Council and the developers.”

The current proposals for the former bathing pool site, which were first revealed in November 2021, include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

When the plans were first unveiled, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

The council entered into a Development Agreement with West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) in October 2021. WMSLL is a joint venture company between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties.

The authority said a public consultation will soon be launched before a full planning application is submitted.

