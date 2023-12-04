St Leonards warehouse operative Anni wins apprentice of the year

Focus SB, St Leonards on Sea electrical accessories manufacturer, employee supply chain warehouse operative Anni Sanders wins 'Apprentice of the Year' at the Insider Media Made in the South East Awards.

Anni attended the tenth edition of Insider’s annual Made in the South East awards with her parents and Mrs Val Chandler, assembly manager Focus SB, St Leonards on Sea premium electrical accessories manufacturer, and was over the moon when it was announced she’d won ‘Apprentice of the Year’.

Created to celebrate South East manufacturing excellence, Made in the South East Awards judge Mr Paul Hetherington, strategic advisor BRE Group commented: “Being a judge at these was really difficult, great to see the worthy winners so happy. Especially the one I presented for Apprentice of the Year to Anni Sanders of Focus SB.”

Mrs Val Chandler, assembly manager Focus SB said: “It was a great night! We at Focus SB are trying to bring on the next generation to keep doing what Focus is good at. Anni is an absolute pleasure to mentor and has taken everything that has been shown on board and learns something new every day. It's bringing the confidence out and working within a team which is not an easy thing to do when you are always doubting yourself. I say let there be more Annis!”

Anni Sanders is presented with her award by judge Mr Paul Hetherington, strategic advisor BRE Group

Anni’s proud parents Mr and Mrs Sanders attended the awards with Mrs Saunders thanking Focus SB for its support for Anni on her career journey saying: “Thank you Focus SB for being such a great employer and helping Anni reach her potential, and special thanks to Val Chandler.”