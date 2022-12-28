A resident at a St Leonards care home was treated to a party by staff and residents as she celebrated her 106th birthday.

Marjorie Bartlett lives at MHA Lauriston, in The Green, and was treated to a day full of surprises.

The home said it organised a bee-themed birthday party for the centenarian due to her fascination for bees and there was also time for a trip to Rye, the town where she lived in her younger days.

As well as this, the home organised an ‘Elvis’ tribute act who brought with him his Cadillac, so Marjorie could travel to Rye in style.

The care home said Marjorie credits her decisions to keeping bees and having a spoonful of honey on a daily basis her secret to a long life.

Marjorie spent the day with her nieces and nephews, who came to visit her and received plenty of gifts and cards.

Marjorie was born on December 21, 1916, during the First World War. In the year that Marjorie was born the Easter Rising took place in Ireland, the Battle of the Somme took place, and David Lloyd George became Prime Minister following the resignation of H H Asquith.

Maddy Painter, admin manager said: “The day started with getting Marjorie ready which included her getting her hair done for the big day.

“She absolutely adores bees, so the day was themed around bees, including the birthday cake which was yellow and black.

“We set up her presents and cards in the lounge ready for her and she was greeted with a round of applause from residents. There was plenty of singing for her and the family were blown away by the arrangements. After visiting Rye, she was ready to go again but we had to carry on with the rest of the day including opening her presents.

“She is a real joy in the home, she is still very active and plays the piano and is such a lovely person to have in the home. She has the energy of a 20-year-old and is already planning what she wants for her next birthday.”

