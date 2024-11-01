The Children’s Services Department at East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has applied to the authority for planning permission for the renovation and extension of Hollington Youth Hub, in Wishing Tree Road North.

The proposals involve demolition of the previous extensions and detached garage; renovation and new windows to the original building, a new entrance canopy to the front, and extensions to the side and rear, alongside associated landscaping and access improvements, external lighting and roof-mounted renewable energy equipment.

The plans come after the Government in March this year revealed how £40 million would be spent in Hastings and Rother from its Levelling Up Partnerships programme.

It revealed that £3.4 million of this money would go towards transforming the Hollington Youth Hub, offering a wide range of health and wellbeing services in partnership with the local NHS.

A planning statement by SC Planning said the main entrance will be relocated to the Wishing Tree Road North frontage, where there will be level access directly from the pavement.

The plans include a reception area and café space at the entrance, the kitchen, music and art rooms being relocated into larger, purpose-built spaces, a new fitness room, and the creation of a further room, which is proposed to be used as an NHS facility.

RX Architects, in its design and access statement, said: “The proposed development of the Hollington Youth Hub presents a very exciting opportunity to provide much-needed spaces and activities to the local community, and demands a design solution of the highest quality.

“The building currently houses a range of spaces offering a mix of activities functioning as a youth centre as well as ancillary office space. Currently the building does not have adequate space to provide the functions required by the youth hub and the layout is poorly utilised, requiring movement through spaces in use to access other spaces, which is problematic from both a usability standpoint, as well as safeguarding.

“The proposed redevelopment of the Hollington Youth Hub will allow for an increase in services provided by the building, which will be highly beneficial to those using the services and classes offered as well as the community at large.

“The works allow for the removal of a series of complicated external ramps to allow for level access both into and throughout the building making the spaces more inclusive and accessible to all.”

A public consultation was launched on October 16 and people can comment on the scheme until Wednesday (November 6). To comment, search for application number HS/3510/CC under the planning register on ESCC’s website.

