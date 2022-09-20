St Peter & St James Hospice in Mid Sussex calls for two new trustees
The Mid Sussex based St Peter & St James Hospice is looking for two new trustees to join its board.
The Board of Trustees recently approved a three-year strategy to make sure the charity serves its communities effectively.
The hospice wants people who are committed to their communities and who can make a positive difference.
Harriet Creamer, chair of trustees, said: “We would particularly like to hear from people with experience of the commercial and retail sectors, on-line brand development, communications and marketing, and palliative care.”
Harriet said the charity believes that increased diversity would enrich board discussion and decision-making.
She said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to find trustees with a broader range of backgrounds and experience.
“You may never have been a trustee before, but if you’ve got the skills we need we’ll welcome you onto the board and support you as you settle into your role.”
Visit stpjhospice.org or email [email protected]