St Peter & St James Hospice in Mid Sussex calls for two new trustees

The Mid Sussex based St Peter & St James Hospice is looking for two new trustees to join its board.

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:47 pm

The Board of Trustees recently approved a three-year strategy to make sure the charity serves its communities effectively.

The hospice wants people who are committed to their communities and who can make a positive difference.

Harriet Creamer, chair of trustees, said: “We would particularly like to hear from people with experience of the commercial and retail sectors, on-line brand development, communications and marketing, and palliative care.”

One of the St Peter & St James charity shops in Mid Sussex. Photo: Google Street View

Harriet said the charity believes that increased diversity would enrich board discussion and decision-making.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to find trustees with a broader range of backgrounds and experience.

“You may never have been a trustee before, but if you’ve got the skills we need we’ll welcome you onto the board and support you as you settle into your role.”

Visit stpjhospice.org or email [email protected]