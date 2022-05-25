St Peter & St James Hospice needs Distribution Centre volunteers in Hurstpierpoint

St Peter and St James Hospice charity shop in Burgess Hill

The hospice said it needs people to check donated items for quality, safety and value.

The centre has to PAT test every electrical item it receives so the hospice is specifically asking for volunteers who have been trained in PAT testing or who would be interested in receiving training.

A spokesperson said: “Do you have an interest in old artefacts, a particularity for pottery, an ear for records or an eye for artwork? We are also looking for volunteers who can help us value items and get the right price.”

St Peter & St James Hospice sells donated items in its nine shops in Mid and East Sussex, as well as online via eBay and Depop.

It also ships items all over the UK and internationally so the hospice needs people who can pack carefully too.