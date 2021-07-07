St Peter & St James Hospice open gardens were a blooming success

St Peter & St James Hospice

The event was sold out, with 150 people in attendance throughout the day.

Staff and volunteers at St Peter & St James said it was a 'great success' and that they were pleased to welcome people back to the hospice.

It is the first physical event that has been able to go ahead at the hospice since the pandemic began.

Amanda Hyatt, head of fundraising, said: “After the last 18 months it was so lovely to welcome people back to an event at our hospice, and to meet old friends and new.

“Many of those in attendance knew the hospice because we have cared for family members or friends, and everyone was highly complimentary about the care their loved ones had received.”

“The donkeys, of course, were hugely popular and lapped up the attention, appearing in lots of ‘selfies’ taken by the guests.

"The event also would not have been possible without the hospice’s stalwart volunteers, including the wonderful Burgess Hill WI who supplied delicious cakes for the day.

“The gardens were looking beautiful thanks to the hard work of the volunteer garden team, despite the challenges of unseasonably wet weather and the event occurring a month later than usual.”

“St Peter & St James Hospice will also be attending more local village fetes and fairs over the summer so please do come and say hello to us.

"Overall, a fantastic afternoon was had by all, and the hospice’s Fundraising Team did a splendid job with organising the event.

"They are still busy totting up how much money was raised, however the day was not so much about fundraising as it was about being open once more to supporters and welcoming people back.

"The buzz and sense of normality around the place after such a long time was truly something to behold.

"If you missed the Hospice Open Gardens, there are still several other community open garden events in aid of the hospice over the next few weeks."