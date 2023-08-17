Students at St Philip Howard Sixth Form are celebrating after being handed their A Level results this morning (Thursday, August 17).

Students celebrating their A Level results at St Philip Howard today

Year 13 students at the Barnham schhol have ‘excelled themselves’ in this year’s A Level exams, the school has said.

Over 80 per cent of all exams sat were graded as an A*-C and 25 per cent were graded as an A*-A.

David Carter, executive headteacher said: “Today we have seen the successful culmination of seven years of hard work, dedication, and high standards. Our staff, students, governors and parents have worked tirelessly as a community to support each other, ensuring everyone has continued to learn and be cared for.

"Whist we celebrate these results, we congratulate every single one of our Year 13’s as individuals. They have demonstrated considerable resilience and most importantly have grown to be kind, caring and confident individuals. We couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Students achieved well at all levels, with ten individuals achieving a full set of A or A* grades.

These included Thomas Owen, Jakub Pac, James Caldow, Michela Bell, Rhea England, India Cleall, Cerys Dickinson, Thomas Fisher, Alec Hedger, Lily Yeoman, who all achieved A*-A grades in at least three A Levels they sat.

Students are now eagerly taking up their places at university, apprenticeship training and colleges across the UK.

Ben Chambers has accepted his place to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford, Rhea England to Nottingham to study Law, Thomas Fisher to Kings to study Computer Science, Alec Hedger will be studying Chemical Engineering at UCL, Thomas Owen Engineering at Oxford.

Ella Hughes and Ethan Gillett have both accepted their places on Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeship courses. Jakub Pac continues to persue his passion for Computer Science in a Degree Apprenticeship.

Nesta McNeil, head of Sixth Form at SPH, said: “It has been my privilege to observe the growth of this Year 13 cohort over the past two years. They have shown resilience, maturity and, above all, compassion and kindness.

"They have embraced every opportunity offered to them with enthusiasm. They have been presented with a lot of challenges, accepted them excelled in overcoming them. We look forward to following the progress of this cohort as well as seeing them at future alumni events.

"The Sixth Form at SPH continues to grow from strength to strength and I would like to thank the staff and parents who support the Sixth Form Team in ensuring every Sixth Former thrives and receives the best possible education.”

Tim Hulse, who will be Headteacher from September, reflected on the results achieved by students: “Visitors to SPH often comment about the special community that we have and the role our students play in that. We are immensely proud of all our students, but today, especially, our Sixth Form students who play such an important part in our school.