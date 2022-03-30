St Richard’s parking changes spark anger

Sites under the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust had free parking thanks to a government scheme from March 2020 to September 2021.

The Trust went on to extend this scheme until March 31, 2022.

In a last minute decision, the scheme has now been pushed back until May 1.

St Richard's Hospital

But from that date, hospital staff will be using an ‘aligned staff car parking permit scheme’ which the Trust said it hope will be ‘fair and effective’.

The changes sparked outrage when reported by this newspaper in September last year.

One member of staff at St Richard’s Hospital who has worked on the wards at the hospital for the past 20 years told this newspaper that morale at the hospital has taken a hit.

They said: “It’s pretty awful to be honest.

“The stress levels are through the roof. Morale is completely non-existent.

“It is just disgusting the way we are being treated.

“We don’t ask for more even when we stay late.”

Group director facilities and estates, David McLaughlin said: “During the pandemic, the Government funded free parking for NHS staff when public usage reduced.

“As for all hospitals, this temporary funding ends on March 31 and staff parking at University Hospitals Sussex is returning to a subsidised permit scheme from May 1.

“Parking is limited at our hospitals and we must balance provision for staff with both the needs of our patients and environmental concerns.

“If possible, we encourage our staff to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to work and we invest in green travel schemes to support this.

“We also provide some park and ride options.

“Demand for staff permits significantly outstrips supply, so our permit scheme is designed to identify colleagues with the greatest need to park near hospital.

“It assesses work hours; shift times; job requirements; need to travel by car for work; where staff live; and availability of spaces.

“If staff meet the criteria for a permit, the cost depends on how much they earn.

“In Chichester, staff earning up to £25,000 are charged £10-a-month to park onsite or use our park and ride service.

“Staff earning above £25,000 are charged between £25 and £60-a-month for an onsite permit.

“A permit to use the park and ride car parks we manage in Fontwell, Worthing and Shoreham is capped at just £15-a-month.

“Where these locations do not work for staff, we suggest alternative private options.

“Thousands of new staff permits are currently being issued and, as with any new system, some issues are being reported and we are addressing these as soon as they arise and keeping colleagues informed.”

Readers of the Observer have told of their ‘disgust’ at the proposed changes.

Laura Elizabeth said: “As a student on placement, I think it’s outrageous.

“Paying nearly 10k a year in tuition fees, working thousands of hours for free and then being expected to pay for parking away from the hospital, it’s a real kick in the teeth. I feel for all the staff involved.”

Victoria Stocker said those behind the decision should be ‘ashamed’.

She added: “This is just a final nail in the coffin for many of us.

“I would be quite happy to pay what I was paying before for evenings and weekends yet I haven’t been accepted and was told to wait for next applications.

“I live in Emsworth so most definitely won’t be driving to Fontwell.”