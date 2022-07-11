St Leodegars Church, Chichester.

All pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits, snakes, and more, are welcome to the service which will take place on Sunday, July 31 at 9.30am.

Visitors without pets are invited to bring along a drawing, photograph or cuddly toy of a favourite animal.

There will be a blessing for the pets as part of the service.

A pet service is being hosted by St Stephen's Church and St Leodegars Church.

The event is a joint service for both St Stephen’s Church and St Leodegar's Church.

In a video on Facebook, a spokesperson for St Leodegar's Church said: “This will be a service of Thanksgiving for all creatures great and small.

"It is an opportunity to say thank you to our pets for the love and joy they bring to us.”

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1814567922268296/?active_tab=about