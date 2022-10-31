St Wilfrid's Hospice in Chichester celebrates 35 years of care in the community with 'Grand Raffle'

St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester is celebrating 35 years of care in the local community by hosting the 2022 Grand Raffle. Photo by St Wilfrid's Hospice.

When contestants enter into the raffle they will be in with a chance of winning the top prize of £3,500.

The grand raffle will also be handing out second and third prizes, and even a bonus prize as well.

The winner of the draw will receive £3,500, the winner of the second prize will get a £1,000 jewellery voucher from Timothy Roe, third prize will receive a tour and wine tasting for two at Ashling Park Vineyard and the bonus prize is an afternoon tea for two at Chichester Harbour Hotel.

For every ticket contestants buy, contestants will be contributing to providing end of life care to local people who need vital hospice services, both in the community and at St Wilfrid’s new purpose-built Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for entering the raffle is November 4 and the draw date for the prizes is on November 11.

Donations for the hospice start at £10 and can be made on line at https://stwh.co.uk/support-us/ways-you-can-support-us/raffles-lottery/hospice-raffles/ to have a chance at winning the big prizes.

The Grand Raffle comes as part of the hospice’s 35 year anniversary in the community.

Over 20,000 local people have been referred to St Wilfrid’s vital hospice care since 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad