St Wilfrid's Hospice smashes £250,000 fundraising target - but there is still time to raise even more

Until 9pm today (Monday, July 4) online donations via www.charityextra.com/stwilfrids/observer will be doubled by the hospice’s generous sponsors – meaning that if you donate £5 then £10 will go into the fundraising pot!
You can donate whatever you can afford – even if it £1 – with every single penny being donated being used within our community.
Acting editor at the Observer Kelly Brown said: “This really is amazing news as we know just how much the hospice is valued not only out our readers but also by our community as a whole. Every penny counts so if you have not donated yet and can, then please do!”
If you’d like to find out more about donating or becoming a Hospice Hero, email [email protected] or call 01243 755184.