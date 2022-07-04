St Wilfrid's Hospice smashes £250,000 fundraising target - but there is still time to raise even more

The ‘Make Double the Difference’ fundraiser, supported by The Observer, has smashed through its target, but with more than eight hours to go it is hoped generous fundraisers will donate even more.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:55 pm

Until 9pm today (Monday, July 4) online donations via www.charityextra.com/stwilfrids/observer will be doubled by the hospice’s generous sponsors – meaning that if you donate £5 then £10 will go into the fundraising pot!

You can donate whatever you can afford – even if it £1 – with every single penny being donated being used within our community.

Acting editor at the Observer Kelly Brown said: “This really is amazing news as we know just how much the hospice is valued not only out our readers but also by our community as a whole. Every penny counts so if you have not donated yet and can, then please do!”

Help to support St Wilfrid's Hospice

If you’d like to find out more about donating or becoming a Hospice Hero, email [email protected] or call 01243 755184.