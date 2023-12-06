Staff at Uckfield care home 'elf themselves' to raise money for Alzheimer's

Staff at Hurstwood View Care Home in Uckfield swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day in an effort to raise funds to help people living with dementia.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia. From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

Residents and staff at Hurstwood View were able to enjoy an action packed day with a best-dressed elf competition and a party in the afternoon with their sister homes Lydfords care home and Dudwell St Mary care home.

All enjoyed some festive fizz, Christmas music and lots of cheese!

Everyone enjoyed the tombola with great prizes won. The home has so far managed to raise approximately £300 towards the cause and still fundraising.

Aresident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Kirsty Heaver, General Manager at Hurstwood View and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Hurstwood View is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen! We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s.

"That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved.