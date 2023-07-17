Staff roll up their sleeves to preserve Heathland habitat in West Sussex

Heathland is as rare as the rainforest and The Lynchmere Society (“TLS”) manages the fifth largest area of heathland in West Sussex across Stanley, Lynchmere and Marley Commons.

But heathland needs constant management in order that it can continue to exist while providing an important natural wildlife habitat. In particular, preventing the invasion of indigenous plant species is crucial to protect the rare environment. That’s why locally based David Bateman, Chief Investment Officer of the FTSE listed REIT Primary Health Properties PLC (“PHP”) volunteered some of his team’s muscle power to help clear bracken at The Lynchmere Common as part his businesses commitment to their Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) agenda.

David commented, “ESG is central to the way we run PHP and with this in mind we offer our staff the opportunity to take some paid leave to take part in charitable activities which will positively contribute to society. The team were enthusiastic to get out into the fresh air, learn something new and do something to conserve the rare habitat on Lynchmere Common. The team had a great time together and felt a strong sense of achievement at the end of the day having cleared an acre of bracken. Being accompanied by the herd of rare breed Belted Galloways who graze the Commons was a lovely feature and I’ve no doubt we’d like to support the initiative on another occasion.”

The group of ten employees were given an introductory talk by local conservation expert Mark Allery on the history of the area and commons. He also explained the importance of lowland heathland habitat and why over the generations, removing native species such as bracken, gorse and birch, which are no longer ‘cropped’, need volunteers to help control. If not controlled they will dominate and suppress other species reducing biodiversity.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) staff. Third in from the Left: David Bateman Chief Investment Officer of PHB; Second in from the Right: Judy Rouse Chair of The Lynchemere Society.

Judy Rouse, Chair of the Lynchmere Society, said, “We rely so much on volunteers to help manage the commons. It is wonderful to see company employees wanting to volunteer and help us manage the heathland. If there are other organisation who would like to volunteer as part of their environment, social and governance policies we’d love to hear from you”