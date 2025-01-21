Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach is proposing major changes to services in Littlehampton and Worthing, which it says will improve reliability and provide more buses, especially in the evening and at weekends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to the company's Worthing and Littlehampton bus network are proposed from spring 2025 and customers have until February 7 to provide feedback.

The aim is to avoid level crossings to reduce delays and to provide new services, including a direct route from Littlehampton to Worthing Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach says: "The way people travel is constantly changing and we need to offer a transport system that adapts to evolving demand.

The current 700 and Pulse buses will be replaced by new services 11, 700 and 701 in Worthing

"These latest changes are designed to offer better services, improve punctuality, and provide the right number of buses in the right place at the right time. In addition, we'll be running more buses from all our busiest stops - improving links and reliability for a better network for our customers."

The proposals are subject to change and not confirmed.

Changes in and around Littlehampton will mean the current 700 service to and from Worthing will be replaced by new routes 11 and 701.

Stagecoach says: "The new routes mean we'll be running more buses across Worthing and Littlehampton especially in the evening and at the weekends! We'll also be adding more time to our timetables and avoiding level crossings, to reduce the risk of running late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 from Worthing to Durrington, via Tarring, will have a new hourly Sunday service. Stagecoach also hopes to improve punctuality with a new timetable.

"A new direct link on the 701 from Littlehampton to Worthing Hospital will also make it easier for those needing to access healthcare."

The new 701 from Wick to Lancing, via Littlehampton, Rustington, Goring, Worthing and Worthing Hospital, will run every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

There will be a faster bus from Littlehampton and Rustington to Goring and Worthing, a direct service to Worthing Hospital that will continue to Lancing on the current Pulse route. The 701 will use the A259 Littlehampton Road and it will not serve East Preston.

Passengers are advised to change buses at Worthing Marine Parade for the 700 to and from Brighton. Through tickets will be available between routes 700 and 701.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new 11 from Littlehampton to Worthing, via Rustington, East Preston, Ferring and Goring, will run every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and hourly on Sundays.

The service will run via Beaumont Park to Rustington shops, then follows the current 700 route to Worthing.

There will be no changes to routes 9 and 500.

Stagecoach says: "We know buses get delayed waiting for trains at level crossings. This impacts everyone waiting for a bus to arrive at their stop, then being late for work or important appointments.

"The splitting of the 700 route to new services 11 and 701 will help keep buses on time, with fewer trips over level crossings at Ferring and East Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes in and around Worthing will mean more buses, especially in the evening and at the weekends.

Stagecoach says: "These latest changes are designed to offer a better bus network and provide the right number of buses in the right place at the right time."

The current 700 and Pulse buses will be replaced by new services 11, 700 and 701.

The 5 from Worthing to Durrington, via Broadwater, will run every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays. The last buses from Worthing will be later, after 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a new route in West Durrington, with stops in Celadine Road and Cornfield Way. The 5 will not run along Carisbrooke Drive but buses will call at stops in Romany Road.

Stagecoach says: "We'll be running more frequently as our current buses are very busy. Change buses at Tesco for service 10 to/from Durrington and West Worthing."

The 10 from Worthing to Durrington, via Tarring, will have a new hourly Sunday service. Stagecoach also hopes to improve punctuality with a new timetable.

Stagecoach says: "Change buses at Tesco for service 5 to/from Adur Avenue and Broadwater. Service 5 will run more frequently and serve the new West Durrington estate, meaning it can't join on to the 10."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new 700 route from Durrington to Brighton, via Worthing and Shoreham, will run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

There will be more buses between West Durrington and Worthing, and a direct service from West Durrington to Shoreham and Brighton.

Stagecoach says: "Buses are easily delayed on longer routes, so we're making the route shorter and avoiding level crossings. Change at Durrington Tesco for service 5. Through tickets will be available between routes 700 and 701."

There are no changes to routes 1, 7 and 9. The Pulse will be replaced by new routes 700 and 701. The new 701 will mean more Sunday buses in the early morning and evening from Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach says: "The new routes will help keep buses on time, with fewer trips over level crossings at Ferring and East Preston."

The webpage www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/worthing-changes-2025 provides further detail on new routes, network maps and the reasoning for making the proposed changes, highlighting the benefits to the local community.