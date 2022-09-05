Stagecoach cuts service to Hastings road after bricks thrown at bus

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South East said: “Due to anti-social behaviour, by throwing bricks at our buses, we will not serve Malvern Way till further notice.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Shortly before 5.30pm on Friday (September 2), police received a report of criminal damage caused to a bus on Malvern Way, Hastings. No injuries were reported.“The suspects left the scene, and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 943 of 02/09.“Officers regularly carry out high-visibility patrols in the area to identify and deter anti-social or criminal behaviour.”