Stagecoach has finalised plans for bus changes in Worthing and Littlehampton – and released new timetables, which will come into force on April 6.

Following a period of consultation on proposed major changes, the bus company has revealed what it has changed as a result of customer feedback – and what it cannot change.

Stagecoach says: "The way people travel is constantly changing and we need to offer a transport system that adapts to evolving demand.

"These latest changes are designed to offer better services, improve punctuality, and provide the right number of buses in the right place at the right time.

"In addition, we'll be running more buses from all our busiest stops - improving links and reliability for a better network for our customers."

The company has thanked everyone who submitted a response to its bus survey in January and February. Services changes are outlined at www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/worthing-changes-2025 along with new timetables and network maps.

There is also a detailed ticketing section to make sure customers are travelling for the best value, including a new Littlehampton ticket zone covering Lyminster, Wick, Littlehampton, Rustington, Angmering and East Preston.

Customer information sessions will be held in Worthing on Wednesday, March 26, and in Littlehampton on Tuesday, April 1, to enable customers to speak to staff in person ahead of the changes. Venue details and times are yet to be confirmed.

The changes will me more buses across Worthing and Littlehampton, especially in the evening and at the weekend.

Changes in and around Littlehampton will mean the current 700 service to and from Worthing will be replaced by new routes 11 and 701.

Stagecoach says: "The new routes mean we'll be running more buses across Worthing and Littlehampton especially in the evening and at the weekends! We'll also be adding more time to our timetables and avoiding level crossings, to reduce the risk of running late.

"A new direct link on the 701 from Littlehampton to Worthing Hospital will also make it easier for those needing to access healthcare."

The new 701 from Wick to Lancing, via Littlehampton, Rustington, Goring, Worthing and Worthing Hospital, will run every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 20 minutes on Sundays.

Changes in and around Worthing will mean more buses, especially in the evening and at the weekends.

The current 700 and Pulse buses will be replaced by new services 11, 700 and 701.

The 5 from Worthing to Durrington, via Broadwater, will run every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays. The last buses from Worthing will be later, after 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9pm on Sundays.

The new 700 route will run from Durrington to Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton, every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Changes that were made as a result of the consultation include a new bus service from Worthing to Angmering on Sundays. This will be part of service 10 and the revised plans mean this bus will not serve Durrington Tesco on a Sunday. Instead, it will run along the A259 hourly on Sundays, meaning people will be able to catch a direct service between Worthing Railway Station and Haskins Roundstone once a week.