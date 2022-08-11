Stagecoach new tickets to offer ‘low-cost travel solutions’ for East Sussex residents

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach has introduced three new trial bus tickets in East Sussex designed to create more affordable travel.

The new tickets, which have been available since Saturday (August 6), are a £5 East Sussex ‘DayRider’, free travel for children accompanied by an adult, and a limited offer of single fares for just £1 for young people.

Stagecoach said it will trial the £5 day ticket, that offers unlimited travel on all its buses in East Sussex, to encourage passengers to use their services.

It said the initiative will create more affordable bus travel enabling people to get around the county on its bus networks for just £5.

The ticket will be available to purchase on board or via the Stagecoach bus app.

Joel Mitchell, managing director of Stagecoach South East, said: “It’s incredibly important to us that we are providing a sustainable and affordable service for our communities, especially at a time when family budgets are under pressure due to the cost of living.

“Through our work with East Sussex County Council, these new ticket options will help boost our local areas by providing people with good quality low-cost travel solutions.”

Stagecoach is also offering free travel for accompanied young people this summer under a new scheme.

It allows up to four children aged between 5-18 years, to travel for free with an adult who has a valid ticket or concession pass.

For young people travelling independently, a £1 single fare will be available on any bus journey in East Sussex.

This offer will be available up to August 31.

The initiatives have been introduced to boost passenger numbers back towards pre-pandemic levels and help maintain a viable bus network for the longer-term.

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted we have been able to fund reduced fares on buses across the county this summer, and we have worked with bus operators in East Sussex to introduce a range of discounts for passengers.