Those attending included family, many friends, former colleagues and associates, villagers and the Bishop of Chichester the Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner.

The congregation was welcomed by the Rev Gerry Burgess before they sang ‘Love Divine, all Loves Excelling’. There followed a powerful tribute from the Rev Rupert Toovey, one of his closest friends of many years, who spoke of Guy’s irrepressible sense of humour and positivity, of the highest ethical standards he set as an estate agent, and how he encouraged him to set up Toovey’s the auction house.

Village resident and friend of many decades Glenys Rowe recalled a highly moving set of memories from Guy’s family before Guy’s son Giles read with power and poignancy ‘On Death’ by Khalil Gilbran.

Guy Leonard and his wife Mary

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service concluded with a committal in the churchyard before the congregation were invited for a splendid array of refreshments at The Sportsman Inn at Crossgates, Amberley.

Guy was a superb estate agent - but he was also an elegant, charismatic raconteur, always able to dissolve any group into tears of laughter with the anecdotes from his life. What a rich life it was. Married to Mary and with a son Giles, they were a wonderful team - at the heart of life in their village of Amberley.

Guy enjoyed being his own boss, but when he sold Guy Leonard and Co in 2011 he decided to concentrate on other interests, not least B&B because he loved meeting so many people from all walks of life.

Mary had previously said: "He loved being a part of the wonderful community of Amberley and became involved in many things such as the Amberley Society."

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the village school was threatened, he joined the action committee which successfully saved it. He and Mary opened their gardens for the National Garden Scheme and Action Medical Research. He was very involved in St Michael's Church and was a warden there at one time. Further afield, he was a trustee of the Mary How Trust for many years and Lay Chair of Storrington Deanery Synod and was also on the Bishop's Council.

"He had a great love for animals and was planning a Corgi Challenge to raise funds for Multiple Myeloma however I am afraid his health deteriorated to a point that he was no longer able to pursue this," Mary explained. "He always realised what a special place Amberley was and was so appreciative of all the offers of help and support during his final spell of illness."

Guy was born in 1945 and brought up in Cheshire. After leaving prep school he went to Worksop College where he quickly became involved in everything - including boxing. Having studied Sociology and Economics at York University, he joined Barclays Bank where his father was a local director.

"After several years in the bank he became a bit restless and he felt he needed a change of career so in 1980 he joined Whiteheads in Horsham and it was at this time we bought our first house in Amberley 'Rhiw' where we lived for 26 very happy years," Mary said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Whiteheads, Guy spent a few years with Humberts in Petersfield and then in 1992 he decided to set up his own business, firstly in Storrington and then Pulborough and Horsham. "These were very happy years and Guy finally enjoyed being his own boss!"