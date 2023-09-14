The wheel, based in Western Lawns during the summer months, was taken down over the weekend – marking the end of the summer period.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety Cllr Margaret Bannister said “The Eastbourne Wheel has once again proved to be a star attraction on the seafront and a huge success! Thousands of residents and visitors have now ridden the UK’s largest transportable ferris wheel here in Eastbourne, reaching the dizzy heights of 160ft tall and making the most of the opportunity to enjoy stunning panoramic views across the seafront and towards the Downs.