'Star attraction' Eastbourne Big Wheel taken down

Eastbourne’s Big Wheel has been taken down and it’s been another successful year according to the council.
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST
The wheel, based in Western Lawns during the summer months, was taken down over the weekend – marking the end of the summer period.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety Cllr Margaret Bannister said “The Eastbourne Wheel has once again proved to be a star attraction on the seafront and a huge success! Thousands of residents and visitors have now ridden the UK’s largest transportable ferris wheel here in Eastbourne, reaching the dizzy heights of 160ft tall and making the most of the opportunity to enjoy stunning panoramic views across the seafront and towards the Downs.

“This giant among tourist attractions has most definitely played a key part in showcasing Eastbourne as a vibrant destination and generating additional visits to the town, and we are delighted with its ongoing success.”