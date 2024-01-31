Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s all part of the annual Star Wars Force February event hosted by Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk shopping centre.

There will be selfie opportunities with characters from across the Star Wars universe, offers, a raffle, a kids’ costume competition and a fantastic Star Wars parade. The event will also be raising money for local children’s charity, The Springboard Project.

Gobsmack Comics owner Drew Dewsall said: “These events always attract a great crowd of locals and those travelling from far and wide. We love Force Feb, it is such a thrill to bring the Star Wars universe to Horsham and it is our small way of giving back to the community that supports us.

Star Wars characters from across the universe will be in Horsham on Saturday (February 3)