Star Wars characters out in force in Horsham this weekend
It’s all part of the annual Star Wars Force February event hosted by Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk shopping centre.
There will be selfie opportunities with characters from across the Star Wars universe, offers, a raffle, a kids’ costume competition and a fantastic Star Wars parade. The event will also be raising money for local children’s charity, The Springboard Project.
Gobsmack Comics owner Drew Dewsall said: “These events always attract a great crowd of locals and those travelling from far and wide. We love Force Feb, it is such a thrill to bring the Star Wars universe to Horsham and it is our small way of giving back to the community that supports us.
"Raising money for Springboard is also extremely important for us. We invite Star Wars fans of all ages to come and join in the fun and if you want to come in costume then all the better.”