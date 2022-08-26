Star Wars lands at Sussex visitor attraction

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight volunteers from Vaders Raiders wore helmets and reproduction clothing from the popular films.

The Star Wars Cosplay group posed for photos, gave children hugs and even made a short film. Their mission was to fundraise for the UK homeless charities that they support. Vaders Raiders are led by husband and wife team, Jason and Marie Buxton.

Jason said “ We had a wicked time and collected over £600 over the weekend and we will defiantly be back to Knockhatch again.”

Star Wars characters from a cosplay group delighted visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park

East Sussex Star Wars enthusiast, Wayne Ladd aka Darth Vader added: “To see the families faces over the weekend made the struggle with the heat worthwhile.”

Future visits are planned for 2023.