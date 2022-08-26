Star Wars lands at Sussex visitor attraction
Visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park at Hailsham were surprised to meet Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Jedi Knights and other Star Wars characters recently
Eight volunteers from Vaders Raiders wore helmets and reproduction clothing from the popular films.
The Star Wars Cosplay group posed for photos, gave children hugs and even made a short film. Their mission was to fundraise for the UK homeless charities that they support. Vaders Raiders are led by husband and wife team, Jason and Marie Buxton.
Jason said “ We had a wicked time and collected over £600 over the weekend and we will defiantly be back to Knockhatch again.”
East Sussex Star Wars enthusiast, Wayne Ladd aka Darth Vader added: “To see the families faces over the weekend made the struggle with the heat worthwhile.”
Future visits are planned for 2023.