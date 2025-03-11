Stars head to Bognor for charity match to boost funds for children’s hospice

The event pulls in stars from all over the UK.

Apprentice star Phil Turner is set to join a host of celebrities aiming to get a kick out of a charity football match raising funds for a children's hospice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soap actors, TikTok influencers and reality TV stars will join forces to boost the coffers of Chestnut Tree House when they do battle at Bognor Regis Town FC's Nyewood Lane this Sunday, March 15.

The game takes place at 3pm and Phil, who heads up five branches of award-winning Turner's Pies in West Sussex and Hampshire, says he is really looking forward to the chance to play and at the same time raise money for such a deserving cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil, who was runner-up on the hit BBC show last year, added: "The children’s charity provides hospice care services and community support for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

"The work they do is simply wonderful and we'd love to see as many supporters come along to enjoy the day and give what they can to help with the financing of the hospice."

A spokesperson for the charity benefiting from the encounter says the support is very welcome, adding: "Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire. Thanks to support from the local community, children and families who know they don’t have long together have the chance to live life to the full and say goodbye in the way that is right for them.

"The generosity of the local community makes this happen. Almost £6million is needed every year to provide hospice care for local children and their families. Very little of this comes from the government. The rest comes from the amazing donations we receive, fundraising, gifts in wills, shops, the Chestnut Tree House lottery and volunteering."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrities who have committed to take part in the match, which will be played alongside a host of Rocks legends, include Calum Best - TV; Ricky Groves - Eastenders; Sean Stone - Love island 2024; Reuben Collins Love island 2024; Monty Panesar - Ex-England cricketer; Dan Osborne - TV; Man Like Haks - Comedian; Cal The Dragon - internet star; Dean Gaffney - Eastenders; Nathan Campbell - Married at First sight 2024; Adam Nightingale- Married at First Sight 2024; Ryan Livesey - Married at First sight 2024; Orson Nurse - Married at First sight 2024; Joe Jackson - Marching powder/The Business; Adam Pink - ITV Fortune Hotel Billy Brown - Love Island; Munveer - Love island 2024.